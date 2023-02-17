GF Vip, Donnamaria leaves everyone shocked: “It ends up being tr ***o Alberto”

Edoardo Donnamaria, competitor of Big Brother Vip, never ceases to surprise those who follow day after day what happens in the most spied on house in Italy.

This time, however, the users have had confirmation of Edoardo’s ambiguity towards Alberto De Pisis, gieffino who, according to them, would feel something more than a simple feeling of friendship for Donnamaria.

The two immediately established a good relationship, but Edoardo seems to play with his friend’s feelings. Added to this is the umpteenth ambiguous sentence said by the face of Forum: “In the end it ends up that I break up with Antonella and I fuck Alberto”, Edoardo said, laughing. Tavassi, who was nearby, was visibly puzzled.