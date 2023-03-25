The former gieffino became the protagonist of a gesture against the company of his best friend

Since he left the house of the Big Brother VIP Edoardo Donnamaria he is undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters from the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Over the last few hours, the name of the former gieffino has returned to occupy the center of gossip for a gesture in which he has become the protagonist towards Clizia Incorvaia, companion of his best friend Paolo Ciavarro. Let’s find out together what happened.

Edoardo Donnamaria vs Clizia Incorvaia. It seems that the friendship that bound the two former faces of the is over Big Brother VIP. Edoardo has in fact stopped following his best friend’s partner Paul Ciavarro on social media.

Edoardo’s gesture probably derives from the words che Clizia Incorvaia has released a House Who. Right here the former gieffina defined Antonella Fiordelisi as a know-it-all and arrogant person. These were her words about it:

Edoardo came by the house to say hello to Paolo, I obviously said hello but the boys talked to each other. He was a bit tried, I saw him very busy […] This society is fed up with arrogant, presumptuous people. The public wants educated people, elegant in soul and Micol is the diametrically opposite answer to her. Antonella is know-it-all and aggressive.

But that’s not all. On more than one occasion, in fact, Clizia Incorvaia has defined the love between Edoardo Donnamaria and Antonella Fiordelisi as a toxic love. In this regard these were his words: