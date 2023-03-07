GF Vip, Edoardo Donnamaria and Antonella Fiordelisi caught having sex in the house

Despite the criticisms that are investing Big Brother Vip and the repeated calls in terms of rudeness of the competitors, the trashy line of the Mediaset program does not change.

In fact, just this morning, Oriana Marzoli and Milena Miconi told the other gieffins that they had seen Edoardo Donnamaria and Antonella Fiordelisi having sex in the house. Apparently, the crisis between the two has been overcome. There were those who even spoke on Twitter of harassment of the influencer by the face of the Forum.

Oriana Marzoli and Milena arrived in the garden sharing the unexpected news: “Edoardo and Antonella last night… What a laugh! Like “what did they do”? They made love! Oriana yelled at me to look and I stood up. No oh well, in the red room. With the lights on, under the blanket… Movements were one thing… What was the blanket doing…”.

There was no shortage of comments and laughter from those present. Luca Onestini turned to Oriana Marzoli, with a precise question: “Love, but the vote from what you saw?”. The answer was: “Too fast”, arousing the hilarity of those present.