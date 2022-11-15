Edoardo Tavassi is undoubtedly one of the most talked about competitors of this new edition of Big Brother Vip. The Vippone, former shipwreck of theIsland of the Famous and brother of Guendalina Tavassi, he has been talked about since entering the most spied on house in Italy. Do you know that Vippone’s ex-girlfriend is a very famous Italian actress? That’s who we’re talking about.

A few months ago we had the opportunity to see Edoardo Tavassi as a castaway thanks to his participation in theIsland of the Famous together with his sister Guendalina Tavassi. Today Vippone is back on the Italian small screen with the entry into the house of Big Brother Vip.

It goes without saying that Edoardo Tavassi’s entry into the most spied on house in Italy was appreciated not only by competitors but also by the faithful viewers of the programme. In fact, there were many who expressed great enthusiasm towards the entry of Vippone into the Cinecittà house.

Edoardo Tavassi is not only known for being one of the castaways of the last edition of theIsland of the Famous or for being the brother of Guendalina Tavassi. Vippone, in fact, is also known for having been linked to a famous one actress Italian. Are you curious to find out who it is?

Edoardo Tavassi and love with Diana Del Bufalo

Perhaps not everyone knows that Edoardo Tavassi has been romantically linked to Diana Del Bufalo. Former contestant of Friends of Maria De Filippi and Vippone have been together for some time, even if their story is shipwrecked. In the Cinecittà house Edoardo Tavassi showed interest in him for Micol Incorvaiathe sister of Clizia Incorvaia.

Although the love between Edoardo and Diana is over today, a bond of great affection and mutual friendship remains between the two. At the moment, however, Diana Del Bufalo has not commented the entrance of her ex boyfriend in the house of Big Brother Vip and has decided to remain silent on the matter.