Here’s what one of the most talked about girls in the Cinecittà house studied

Antonella Fiordelisi is one of the protagonists of the new edition of Big Brother Vip. Since his entry into the most spied house in Italy, the influencer has captured everyone’s attention. Over the last few weeks the Vippona has become one of the most talked about competitors in the house for the feeling she has created with Edoardo Donnamaria and for the relationship that is being born with Antonino Spinalbese.

Inside the house of the Big Brother Vip Antonella Fiordelisi it is making itself known in all its facets. His character and his personality have not gone unnoticed in the eyes of the faithful viewers of the program, who can’t wait to discover the epilogue of the story with Edoardo Donnamaria.

Over the last few hours, some rumors have emerged regarding the private life of Francesco Chiofalo’s ex-girlfriend. In the presentation video aired before she entered the most spied house in Italy, Antonella declared that she was a champion of fencing.

GF Vipwhat qualification does Antonella Fiordelisi have?

Experience in the fencing by Antonella Fiordelisi was fundamental for the strong character that has always distinguished it. Over the last few hours, some rumors have emerged regarding the private life of theinfluencerespecially on his qualification.

Antonella is 24 years old and has already achieved many successes in the course of her life. Among these is that of the degree. Perhaps not everyone knows that the competitor of the Big Brother Vip graduated in Political Science. Antonella has repeatedly stated that a very important pillar in her life are her parents.

After university the Vippona he decided to focus his life within the entertainment world. We just have to wait for the end of his experience at Big Brother Vip to find out if the influencer will want to continue his career in the show and focus solely on studies.