In this week’s issue of Chi some viewers of Big Brother Vip have pointed out that the competitors of this edition have very inelegant attitudes. From dirt in the house to rudeness, how did Alfonso Signorini respond? One thing is certain: he did not justify them at all!

Viewers of the Big Brother VIP have noticed that this year the behavior of the competitors is causing discussion and not a little. Alfonso Signorini has published in the new issue of the weekly Chi some letters that have been sent to him by readers of the magazine, and which follow the events of vipponi in the reality.

In the published letters we read different criticisms towards the competitors of the GF Vip, accused of having “too many anatomical parts exposed to the wind for free and inappropriate behavior, bordering on public decency”. With particular reference to Oriana (“Is it possible that he never has anything to wear?” Many have highlighted how the vice is completely far from the house of the GF Vip.

Not only that, there are also many references to the conditions of disorder And dirt in which the house is pouring: “It’s a true garbage dump”.

GF Vip: Signorini responds to the controversy

Alfonso Signorini, after having published the letters, replied sincerely, stating that for the moment he cannot take as clear-cut a position as he would like. Until the reality will be in progress, in fact, the conductor he will not be able to express his opinion as directly as he would like. In any case, however, Alfonso Signorini did not save one dig to competitors: