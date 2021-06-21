Ilona Staller told herself in a long interview in which the former adult film actress confessed that she was very close to participating in the last edition of Big Brother Vip at the behest of Alfonso Signorini. Unfortunately, however, everything was blown up at the last minute.

Ilona Staller, the former adult film actress, would be ready to return in television with a new professional experience. As she told in a long interview, she would like to participate in a reality, even if until now this desire has never materialized, more due to external circumstances than to his will.

In particular, Ilona Staller confessed that she had been contacted to be part of the cast of the last edition of Big Brother Vip, with Alfonso Signorini who would have wanted it among the competitors:

“A year ago Alfonso Signorini made my name as a competitor… Then my name disappeared…”. Read also: GF Vip, Signorini humiliates Pepe and unmasks her: rude and liar

Which was the reason that made the production of the Big Brother Vip? Ilona Staller she said she was convinced that there was a “veto” on her participation in new television programs.

GF Vip: why did Ilona Staller not participate?

L’former actress, in fact, he revealed that it didn’t just happen once, but that the exclusion from Big Brother Vip has been added to a list of other experiences that have been closed to her, starting from Dancing With The Stars, where Milly Carlucci would have wanted it, up to the Island of the Famous.

For this Ilona Staller revealed that he thinks there is some sort of “conspiracy” against her, to prevent her from returning to the limelight on the small screen:

“There is someone who doesn’t want me to work… I don’t think it’s related to adult films I’ve done in the past, there are other problems…”.

The actress she did not want to go into the detail of the question, merely adding that hers too participation as a competitor of the Isola dei Famosi (in a foreign version, not in the Italian one) was canceled, for reasons that seemed futile to her: what will be the truth behind all this?

It may interest you: GF Vip 6: Alfonso Signorini launches the casting