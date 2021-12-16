Delia Duran categorically denies the rumors that she and Alex Belli would like an open couple. The model was interviewed by Novella 2000 and also had her say on the behavior of Soleil Sorge: “That Soleil is a provocateur. He has no respect for women ”.

Alex Belli is now out of the house of the Big Brother of his own will. He returned home to try to rebuild the relationship with his wife Delia Duran, after the flirtation he had inside the Cinecittà house with the Italian-American influencer Soleil Rises, which was left by the actor in a sea of ​​tears.

Delia in recent weeks has also disappeared from social networks and only in the past few hours, after the live broadcast on Monday during which Belli decided to follow her out of the house, the model has returned to speak publicly. Belli’s wife was interviewed by Novella 2000, to which she reported, some hot sensations after reuniting with her husband. The first thing, however, she wanted to deny was what she and Alex they are not an open couple as many have assumed. Delia in fact she was paparazzi while kissing with another man. However, for Delia, those photos are not proof of an open bond:

I am not sure the proof that I have changed my mind, that I consider, like Alex, our story as that of an open couple. Both he and I are Catholics. I lost weight, I suffered, I was humiliated.

Does he want to be free? Well, now I am too […] it will be a life lesson for him ..

The showdown

Delia he also gave opinions on Soleil, his rival, with whom Beautiful had a flirtation, labeling her a man catcher:

I was treated without mercy, understood by that Soleil. That Soleil is a provocateur. Yes, he provoked it, he fell into the game. He has no respect for women.

However, the model, according to what declares a Novella 2000, now she will have to face her husband, with whom it is not yet said that the story will continue. In fact, according to Delia, Alex will have to really prove that he is repentant:

Alex has to give me explanations, now he has to choose, he has to show if he really cares about his private life, of course he may have had a thousand testosterone, but what about me? And all for what? For a reality game?

The next few days will be decisive for the couple who, by now, is undeniable, are facing a serious moment of crisis.