The last episode of GF Vip saw Soleil Sorge on televoting against Carmen Russo and Federica. Dayane Mello, decides to get going to lend a hand to her friend Soleil Rises. Here it is, on his own social profiles, check out a story that raises not a few controversy. A real promotional campaign in favor of the Vippo.

Source GF Vip study

A request that however did not go unnoticed by reality fans. In post that Mello publishes can be seen Soleil that writes of the messages to her friend: “Hi Dayane. I don’t know how many friends I can count on outside the house, but I’m sure I can count on you “.

Obviously it is not Sorge who writes, given her confinement at home. It’s a kind of promotional campaign. In the clip made as a work of art (no one knows by whom) is anticipated really what will happen in the episode. Delia Duran’s Entry: “You don’t want to lose our coexistence!” He says. But not only that, Dayane does more and in Portuguese also invites all Brazilian viewers to vote: “Are you all saving Soleil from televoting?”, writes Dayane.

Then he launches the video which, in full, quotes as follows: “Hi Dayane. I don’t know how many friends I can count on outside the house, but I’m sure I can count on you. I am at an important televoting in a complicated period. I really need the support of your fans. And then on Friday, Delia Duran enters, you don’t want to lose our coexistence! “.

This promotional campaign, as previously anticipated, was harshly criticized. Some users on Twitter have some doubts about the post just published, which apparently does not collect the desired success: “I’ve never seen anything more ridiculous! And I say that as a Dayane fan. I don’t think Dayane’s staff have ever done such a ridiculous thing for her ”.