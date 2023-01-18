In the last live broadcast of Big Brother Vip, Davide Donadei was shown his life line. The former tronista then laid bare by telling all the difficulties faced in the past. After her touching words, Chiara Rabbi, questioned by the fans, said hers…

David Donadei was one of the protagonists of the last episode of Big Brother VIP. The boy was shown the video in which he retraced his life, event after event.

A particularly emotional moment for the former tronista who relived all the most difficult moments of his life, from his father’s departure to sacrifices done with his mother.

A few days after the episode, many fans of Clare Rabbi (Davide’s ex) asked her what she thought of her words. The girl without any delay said the about her…

GF Vip: the words of Chiara Rabbi

Clare Rabbi she explained that although she has dissociated herself from all the situations involving Davide, she is not insensitive and cannot help but spend some words on what happened to David:

There heartbreaking story that we all know struck me at the time and I know it very well. So on a human level my heart can only tighten. It is probably in those stories that I see the true and sincere person I thought he was and I will never be able to deny it. But there is a lot between family life and sentimental life.

Despite the farewell between Clear And David it was not easy at all, the former suitor wanted wish all the better at his former:

In the face of so much suffering I can only wish that one day he too can find it peace and the serenity who seeks so much hoping that slowly learning above all from his mistakes, he can be realized as a man and as a father. I can only be happy about it.

Finally, the Rabbi he wanted to reiterate why he decided not to to comment his break up with David Donadei: