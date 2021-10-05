That aired on the evening of Monday, October 4, was an episode of GF Vip really crackling. Clarissa, Jessica and Lulù, the three Selassié princesses, are proving to be the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of the reality show. In the past few hours the three sisters have unleashed the anger of the tenant Davide Silvestri who has vented harshly against them.

Davide Silvestri against the Selassie princesses. This is what happened in the last episode of the GF Vip aired. Last night, in fact, the landlord Alfonso Signorini broadcast some images in which the three sisters they spent some pretty nice words towards the tenant.

Despite this, the former actor of To live did not react in the episode to the words of the three princesses. Only later did the gieffino confide in Alex Belli explaining the reasons why he remained silent during the episode. These were his words:

They can tell me what they want, but at least apologize. That video was incommentable, what should I comment on? To infer? But at least you apologize.

It’s still, Davide Silvestri revealed to Alex Belli:

I would have preferred that they had come to me and apologized for the offenses. Instead nothing, even the victims. The fact that they are young is not an excuse, I do not forgive them. If they continue like this, they ruin themselves.

GF Vip, Davide Silvestri protagonist of the episode

During the episode of the Big Brother Vip aired on Monday 4 October Davide Silvestri has shown himself unbridled towards some competitors of the most spied house in Italy. In addition to against the three princesses, in fact, the actor also criticized the behavior of Ainette Stephens.

About the ex black cat, in fact, the actor has expressed all his disappointment towards him, for the fact that he has a lot of people to name. As we can see, inside the GF Vip the first internal dynamics are emerging that the viewers of the reality.

