Every year the GF Vip, the very popular reality show hosted by the talented Alfonso Signorini aired on Canale 5 on Mondays and Fridays in prime time, has accustomed us to sensational twists. In this edition in addition to the relations between competitors he did a stir the decision of extend the duration of program.

Source Studio GF Vip

The GF Vip will end on March 14, 2022. This decision was received with great enthusiasm by the public and fans. The tenants however, they had different reactions. Some Vip they said to themselves destabilized. On the one hand there are Katia Ricciarelli, Lulù Selassié, Carmen Russo and Manuel Bortuzzo who have declared that they want to extend their experience.

On the other Francesca Cipriani he decided to abandon the program. During the episode of 17 other tenants will be asked to say whether they intend to stay or want to leave. Among undecided there certainly is Davide Silvestri. The boy talked about his indecision with the tenants and with Manuel in particular, he decided to to remain. He communicated his decision during a chat with Katia Ricciarelli.

The actor explained to the singer that he had found a motivation that he had lost in the last few weeks. Davide confessed to the artist that during the episode he will say that he wants to stay by accepting the extension until March. Then he went on to reveal that he will change his attitude and be him again against all, free from all dynamics. The boy did not rule out the possibility of also naming his dear friend Soleil Sorge.

As a motivation he stated that the girl together with Alex Belli they gave him so much negativity during the last period. Fans listening to these words showed enthusiasm and great affection towards him. We just have to wait for the confirmation in the episode of December 17 and then the return of a fierce Davide Silvestri as during the first phase of the game.