Inside the house of the GF Vip there is still a lot of talk about Alex Belli. Soleil Rises And David Silvestri, during a conversation (as reported by Novella 2000), they have sent a message at a distance to the actor. Belli still follows the program a lot, even if he is no longer a competitor, and he usually responds and comments on what happens in the house on Twitter.

Thus began a kind of “remote game”Between the inside and outside of the reality show. Initially it was Davide Silvestri to throw the bomb, stating: “So sorry: a message for Alex Belli, let’s see if he tweets.” Obviously, Sorge does not miss the opportunity and continues: “Let’s go with the Belli check!”. Davide is the first to propose the idea and continue the “game” stating: “Nice check! We try. Action. If you write ‘Circus’, then it means that you think about it. So #circensi. Let’s see if you are there Belli. Yes yes, he has to tweet it now. You have 5 minutes “.

At that moment Alex, outside the house, replies to the tenants of the program: “present”. The former competitor of the program he answered immediately to the call arrived from inside the GF Vip. It could not have been otherwise, given that the message was from Soleil Sorge, with whom he had an affair within the program, and Davide Silvestri, his longtime friend. The two boys wanted to see if Belli still follows the program.

It is clear that the answer is yes, saw the tweet appeared on the social profile of the former competitor: “‘Action CIRCENSI’, it means that you think about it #alexbelli #gfvip”, immediately after airing of the curtain invented by Soleil and Davide. It goes without saying that the two gieffini do not know about the actor’s response on social networks, but it is not certain that Alfonso Signorini does not decide to reveal what happened during the next episode. It is now almost a month that Alex Belli has decided to leave the program, to go back to his wife Delia.

His exit from the house has left many unfinished business, uncertainties and gossip all due to his intimate friendship with Soleil Sorge. But one thing is certain: the actor he hasn’t stopped giving support to all competitors still in the game. Soleil Sorge did not miss anything and reacted to this attitude out of the program by throwing him a dig: “He’s always connected, do you still think Alex Belli is out? If he is not physically here he is with his head and eyes here! “. Another news from GF Vip is that Alex’s wife, Delia Duran, has decided to participate in the reality show and enter the house, even if Soleil still doesn’t know any of this. Everyone is wondering what Sorge’s reaction will be.