Davide Silvestri can’t take it anymore. He has long been tired of Alex Belli as of Soleil Sorge’s behavior. The Living actor has distanced himself a little from his roommates as the days go by, and is now ready to name the influencer. Davide wants to feel free to continue his adventure inside the GF house without any constraints …

With the forced exit of Alex Belli, Davide Silvestri he feels freer, he wants to be freer and live his own adventure inside the Casa del Big Brother Vip without any constraints. A restart to be faced alone, even without it Soleil Rises.

The actor of Vivere thus decides to face Soleil, try to understand how he is, what he thinks of the situation created inside the House and how he wants to behave with others, with those who have decided not to share anything or little of his adventure, choosing to isolate himself with Alex. But to the influencer, Davide also made it clear that he wanted to recover the beautiful friendship that had arisen.

Read also: GF Vip: furious quarrel between Davide and Soleil

Soleil tries to explain to Davide that, despite having a clear picture of the situation, she convinced herself that there was nothing wrong with what she and Alex were doing and, for this reason, she let herself go …

Davide: the clash with Soleil

Davide Silvestri was strongly disappointed by Alex and wants to know when Soleil has been involved in this strategy of hers and therefore frankly asks her for her position:

“I tried to stop everything and protect him. I continued to defend him and for this reason I hesitated. I didn’t know how to lie to continue covering it … “

David, almost amazed and tired of being put in difficulty, tries to have his say:

“I was hoping they wouldn’t ask me anything, because I would have to lie. I disagree, I have never shared Alex’s way of thinking and acting “.

And now Davide, inside the Casa del GF Vip, he wants to go his own way: