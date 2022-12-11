Let’s find out together when the former tronista will enter the most spied on house in Italy

To the Big Brother VIP it’s time for new competitors. After the news of Riccardo Fogli and Milena Miconi entering the most spied on house in Italy, it seems that another Vippone is preparing to enter the Cinecittà house. He is a former tronista of Men and Women: we are talking about him, of David Donadei.

Over the last few hours, the name of Davide Donadei has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. This time, sentimental matters have nothing to do with it. According to rumors, in fact, it seems that the former tronista of Men and women it will be one of the new ones competitors of this new edition of Big Brother VIP.

The rumor according to which Davide Donadei will soon make his own is becoming more and more insistent entrance in the most spied on house in Italy. Alfonso Signorini is aiming for many of the past characters in the programs of Maria DeFilippi. Luca Salatino, Luca Onestini and Luciano Punzo, in fact, participated in Men and women it’s at Temptation Island.

At the moment we still don’t know when the former tronista will enter the most spied on house in Italy. Rumors in the corridor, however, say that Davide will be able to become a Vippone by Alfonso Signorini before Christmas, when many competitors may have left home following the decision to return to their families.

Who is Davide Donadei, let’s get to know the new competitor of the Big Brother VIP

Born in 1995, Davide Donadei became popular following his participation as a tronista in Men and women. In the program she made the decision to go out with the suitor Clare Rabbi.

After a year and a half of love, Davide and Chiara have decided to interrupt theirs relation due to some misunderstandings and inconsistencies in their relationship. Davide Donadei has recently been at the center of gossip for an alleged one flirtingdenied, with the lady Roberta Di Padua.