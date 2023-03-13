These are the words of the former tronista of Men and Women: “I know I wasn’t the perfect competitor…”

David Donadei was eliminated in the last episode of Big Brother VIP. During the last few hours, the former tronista of Men and women he returned to social media where he spoke about his experience in the most spied on house in Italy, also throwing a dig at the ex Chiara Rabbi. Let’s find out together what the ex gieffino has revealed.

Davide Donadei has returned to occupy the center of gossip for some statements made after his experience in the house of Big Brother VIP. Among the many written sentences, the words that the former gieffino wrote for have certainly not gone unnoticed Clare Rabbi at which he threw a real dig.

Davide Donadei’s return to social media began with some Instagram Stories in which the former gieffino recounted the journey he lived inside the most spied on house in Italy. These were his words:

Here I am, after three intense months! I was lucky enough to meet a “gang of madmen”, as I like to call them. During this time I laughed and cried a lot, experienced difficult but also wonderful days. They have been three months full of incredible emotions, and for this I am grateful to Big Brother.

And, continuing, the former tronista Of Men and women he added:

In these months I have learned a lot about myself, about the things that are really important in my life: my family, my job, my home and the family I would like to build. I know I haven’t been the perfect competitor, I’ve always tried to carry on my values ​​and upbringing, trying to take care of everyone within the house. Today I am very satisfied with the experience I have lived and with the person I have transformed into. Now, slowly, I’m getting back to my life. A kiss to all of you, dear friends.

Finally, the dig that the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP he addressed to his ex-girlfriend Clare Rabbi. These were his words: