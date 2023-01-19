The chilling sentence against Oriana Marzoli did not go unnoticed: now the web is asking for disqualification

Over the last few hours a new controversy has fallen inside the house of Big Brother VIP. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the faithful viewers of the program have requested the disqualification for David Donadei. In fact, the chilling phrases pronounced against Oriana Marzoli did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Davide Donadei at risk disqualification? In these hours the name of the former tronista of Men and women is occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers for some sentences spoken against Oriana Marzoli which are not at all liked by the people of the web.

While Oriana Marzoli was playing with Luca Onestini, the former tronista of Men and women he let slip a word that is not liked at all by the faithful reality viewers who are now asking for the disqualification. These are the words that Oriana said while she was playing with Luca Onestini:

Oh my, I can’t breathe.

At this point he intervened David Donadei who replied to the phrase of the model and influencer with these words:

Maybe.

Needless to say, what happened, viewers of the Big Brother VIP and the entire people of the web have created a real one controversy. There are many who in these hours are asking the program for a possible disqualification for the former tronista due to the unacceptable behavior he has taken towards his adventure partner.

But the criticisms are not reserved only for Davide Donadei. Over the last few hours many have thrown themselves against the Vipponi for lo joke tasteless made to Oriana Marzoli and designed by Edward Tavassi. The gieffino put some cigarette ash in the glass of wine that Oriana herself drank. The joke in question was not liked and many made a fuss against the competitors of the Big Brother VIP a real revolt.