These are the words of the former gieffino: “To be happy, I eliminated everything that didn’t make me feel good”

Start a new life for David Donadei. After the end of the love story with Chiara Rabbi and the experience in the house of Big Brother VIPthe former tronista of Men and women he decided to move on and he did so starting from a special dedication for himself.

Over the last few hours Davide Donadei has returned to being talked about. The reason? The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP shared his new tattoo on social media which represents a real dedication for himself. These are the words that the former tronista of Men and women decided to get tattooed:

You feel good.

Davide Donadei shared a shot on his Instagram page showing his new tattoo. Chiara Rabbi’s ex-boyfriend accompanied the post in question with these words:

I will succeed, I am more than certain.

And, continuing, Davide Donadei then revealed his secret for feeling good and for being happy:

To be happy, I learned to eliminate everything from my life that didn’t make me feel good and to focus on what really matters. I’ve long understood that beauty lies in the simple things in life… Remember to appreciate every moment and focus on what really matters to you.

Davide Donadei and the rapprochement with Chiara Rabbi: what happened

A few days ago Davide Donadei revealed that there has been a rapprochement with Clare Rabbi after his experience in the house of Big Brother VIP. Davide revealed that the two spent an evening together, which unfortunately ended in the worst way. These were his words: