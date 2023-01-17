After last night’s live broadcast, a very heated clash occurred between the two competitors of this seventh edition of Big Brother Vip, Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro. Is their attendance compromised?



At the end of last night’s live broadcast, during which she was eliminated Dan Saber after coming to the ballot with Nicole Murgiaa fierce confrontation occurred between the two contestants Daniele Dal Moro and Oriana Marzoli.

Orianain front of the rescue of Nicole Murgia he leapt with happiness and this resulted in the Daniele Dal Moro a reaction. Indeed, Daniel he said to Oriana:

Look, she first told me ‘you want real people and then you kiss Oriana’. She called you fake and you keep her as a friend! Wake up and see who your friends are. You can only trust me.

Nicole Murgiaat which point, he immediately clarified the situation by stating that the interpretation of Daniel it was completely wrong and Oriana he chose to believe her.

Gf Vip, Oriana and Daniele argue violently: is their dating over?

The choice of Oriana to believe in Nicole Murgia infuriated Daniele Dal Moro. The two started arguing, also bringing up sentimental issues, such as the fact that there is not enough interest on either side. Indeed, Daniel he said:

You say I don’t give a damn? You think so! What counts are the facts and how I’ve been dealing with you for 100 days. Your fans have told you that you can only trust me in here. You went with Antonino, then you were interested in Luca, if you had been another guy I’d kiss you afterwards! You in my place would have kicked me in the butt. I just told you that from now on we should play my way. Because you are in no position to demand anything!

At that point Oriana he replied:

What are you saying? After the second night together the next day you ignored me! This is not having interest. What was I supposed to do? The truth is, you’re not interested. I also cried in your arms and I can’t pretend to cry.

The quarrel between the two then continued: Daniel started giving false ad Oriana. At that point, she turned her back on him and walked away.