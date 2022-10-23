The gieffino has let himself go to a very intimate confession concerning his private

Daniele Del Moro is one of the competitors of the new edition of Big Brother Vip. During the last episode, the landlord Alfonso Signorini and the two commentators present in the studio accused the young man of not creating any dynamics inside the most spied house in Italy, thus inviting him to leave the house. Over the last few hours, however, the gieffino has become the protagonist of a very intimate confession regarding his private life.

During a chat together with Eleonoire Ferruzzi and Carolina Marconi, Daniele Del Moro couldn’t hold back his tears and talked about some ghosts from his past. The former protagonist of Men and women confessed to having used substances narcotics in the past, thus wasting 8 years of his life.

These were the words of the gieffino about it:

I was messy, now I am tidy, I drank, I stopped drinking. I used drugs, I stopped using drugs, I also stopped going to the disco. I did everything I could to feel good… I’ll get better.

Following this confessionDaniele stated:

And besides, the person I have become is not who I was before. These things have changed me. I have a hard time laughing and joking with people I don’t know. Because I have become very closed. But I wasn’t like that before.

Daniele then confessed that he felt a lot wound following the words addressed by Alfonso Signorini and the columnist Sonia Bruganelli.

In this regard, the young competitor of the Big Brother Vip he addressed this to Elenoire and Carolina words: