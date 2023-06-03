Hold on tight because the figure is really mind-boggling: here are the details

Daniele Dal Moro is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of recent days. The end of the love story with Oriana Marzoli is affecting many pages of gossip and the continuous digs that the two ex gieffini continue to launch constantly place them at the center of the gossip.

Over the last few hours the name of Daniele Dal Moro has returned to occupy the gossip pages. The reason? This time it has nothing to do with the end of the romance with Oriana Marzoli but the reason is quite different. Recently, in fact, the figure that the former gieffino would earn per month. Let’s find out all the details together.

As already mentioned, a few hours ago Daniele Dal Moro revealed to all his followers the sensational amount he would earn per month. According to his words, it seems that the former competitor of Big Brother VIP would pocket approx 80 thousand euros per month.

Needless to say, the shocking revelation of the former tronista of Men and women raised quite a few controversy. Alongside those who were amazed by the important figure that Daniele Dal Moro would receive per month, there were those who strongly criticized the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP. The reason? There are many who did not believe his statements.

A web user criticized the words of Daniele Dal Moroaddressing him this attack:

But do you think someone who actually earns 80 thousand euros a month goes to GF to get paid a pittance? Hahaha, blessed are those who believe it.

At this point, the response from the person concerned who turned to theuser with these words: