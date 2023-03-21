The former gieffino strongly criticized the program: here’s what he said

In these days Daniele Dal Moro is without a doubt one of the most talked about competitors of the gossip pages. During the last episode of Big Brother VIP, which aired last night, the former gieffino is back again to attack the reality show and his words have not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what he revealed.

Daniele Dal Moro against the Big Brother VIP. In the episode of the reality show that aired last night, Alfonso Signorini explained the reasons that led the authors of the program to disqualify the former tronista. During the speech given by the host, Oriana Marzoli he tried to take the defense of the former gieffino, even if with poor results.

Following the intervention of Alfonso Signorini regarding his disqualification, Daniele Dal Moro let himself go to a social outburst that did not go unnoticed. In detail, former competitor of the Big Brother VIP he returned to attack the program with these words:

Patrizia who loves me sitting in front… Wilma, Attilio, George, Salatino and Antonino at the bar…

Later on the Twitter page of Daniele Dal Moro Another tweet has appeared that reads these words:

My desire to break through that f***ing Porta Rossa and fall into the House.

But that’s not all. During the episode, in fact, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP decided to write another tweets addressed to the reality show which reads these words:

Summary: discharged the blame to cover up a filth. End.

At the moment Alfonso Signorini and the authors of Big Brother VIP they decided to remain silent and not to respond to the ex gieffino’s words of attack. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Daniele Dal Moro will reveal his truth regarding the disqualification from the most spied on house in Italy.