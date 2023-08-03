These are the words of the former gieffino: “I wish the queen all the success in the world in her television journeys”

Over the past few hours the name of Daniele Dal Moro returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP has become the protagonist of an episode that is making the rounds on the web. Let’s find out together what happened and what his words were.

In the latter weekly Daniele Dal Moro and Oriana Marzoli they are often at the center of gossip for the various ups and downs that are characterizing their relationship. After breaking up for the fourth time in the space of a few months, the former tronista of Men and womenalso urged by the fans, tried to reach the ex gieffina in Ibiza.

Once he arrived, however, Daniele Dal Moro would have received a bitter surprise. According to his words, it seems that Oriana Marzoli is so angry with the former gieffino to the point of not even opening the door to him. The story was told by the former gieffino who addressed the fans with these words:

And here I am then, just arrived in Ibiza guys. Oriana I just bilge and she told me that absolutely she does not open the door for me. So please don’t keep texting me ‘go to her and take the plane’, all this stuff here. Because I knew she would end up like this.

Later, continuing with his speech, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he then added:

Now I’m waiting for Valentina at midnight and we’ll go find a hotel that will host us for 3 days, the ones we’ll stay here in Ibiza. And that’s enough then, the interest that existed was another. I wish the queen all the success in the world in her television careers. And that’s it, I hope now that this discussion is over.

At the moment Oriana Marzoli she remained silent and decided not to comment on what is happening with her ex-boyfriend.