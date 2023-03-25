These are the words of the former gieffino: “Here is what we said to each other”

Daniele Dal Moro was undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the former gieffino has returned to being talked about for some statements made about Elenoire Ferruzzi. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Inside the house of Big Brother VIP Daniele Dal Moro and Elenoire Ferruzzi they built a solid bond that was broken when gieffina was forced to leave the most spied on house in Italy for some disrespectful attitudes that led the public to make them leave the game. In fact, once she was out, Elenoire revealed that she was very disappointed with the former tronista of Men and women.

After the release of Daniele Dal Moro, however, it seems that the two former protagonists of Big Brother VIP have had the opportunity to hear each other and to clarify all the misunderstandings that arise between them. This was revealed by Daniele himself who, via Twitter, confessed that he had met his friend.

These were the words of Daniele Dal Moro about:

I called her and within two minutes she said ‘I love you’. I sincerely knew. I said ‘Why did you have to break me when I was in there?’. But I know she’s a good person, she’s not bad, she has this way about her. Leave it alone that she can be wrong as I can be wrong. Her heart, her soul is good, so I go over these things.

These, however, were the words that Elenoire Ferruzzi wrote on Instagram following a series of questions on theformer gieffino: