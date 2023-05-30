Daniele Dal Moro and Oriana Marzoli are undoubtedly the most talked about characters of the moment. Over the last few hours, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP, following the numerous rumors, confirmed the end of the love story with Oriana Marzoli. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Now there seems to be no more doubts: Daniele Dal Moro and Oriana Marzoli they are no longer a couple. To confirm the gossip on the two former competitor of Big Brother VIP it was the former tronista who also revealed the reasons that prompted the couple to say goodbye forever.

These were the words of Daniele Dal Moro about:

We had some misunderstandings. There have been many fights. The last time, because I saw Antonella, there was a mess. It’s not the reason for the breakup, but she certainly didn’t facilitate it. I didn’t want to do anything wrong. I told Oriana that I would see Edo and Antonella, I don’t know what the hell you write them and she told me that she feels humiliated.

And, continuing, the former gieffino then added:

We don’t understand each other, we had a fight because she says I don’t expose myself on social media. When she has something wrong, she removes the photos, then puts them back. I told her ‘if you do the same as if you were 16, I won’t take pictures with you anymore’. And I’m someone who doesn’t put anything on social media, yet I put something for her, for you who have always been nice. From that point of view I am very shy. I don’t post anything about my work, my life. Picking myself up when I’m with my girlfriend is not my thing. I’m very private, I usually post pictures at the gym and little else.

Finally, concluding his speech, Daniele Dal Moro he has declared: