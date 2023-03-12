In the course of the last few hours, some facts have taken place that have amazed everyone: what happened

This is without a doubt one of the most talked about and full of twists editions in the history of Big Brother VIP. The end of the reality show is almost there and the tiredness of the Vipponi begins to make itself felt. After the disqualification of Edoardo Donnamaria, now another competitor could leave the most spied on house in Italy. In fact, according to rumors, it seems that Daniele Dal Moro is at risk of disqualification: let’s find out why together.

Daniele Dal Moro could leave the house of Big Brother VIP. Yesterday, in fact, the contestant of the reality show confided to his fellow adventurers that he intends to leave the game a few days from the end.

Il Vippone, confiding in Oriana Marzoli, confessed to having had a long conversation with the authors who would have revealed to him that things could get worse in the coming days. These were the words that Vippone addressed to gieffina:

Yes today is not the day. I am not well! Yes, I feel bad, I told you. But what a headache, no, I don’t have a headache, when I’m sick I’m really sick and not pretending […] What? What do you want? I’m sick and I’m not here to explain what, also because I don’t have to. Oriana if I’m worse than that they make me leave the game!

And, continuing his conversation with Orianathe former tronista of Men and women he added:

I can’t tell you what I have, do you understand? If I get worse today they told me they will make me leave the game. Outside what happens is my responsibility alone, inside here the responsibility also falls on others. So you understand why they told me if this goes any further they’ll make me leave the show.

We just have to wait for the next installment of Big Brother VIP to find out what the destiny by Daniele Dal Moro.