These are the words of the former gieffino: “They treated me like a fugitive”

In these days Daniele Dal Moro is one of the most talked about characters from the gossip pages. A few days after the disqualification that saw him as the protagonist, the former gieffino returned to social media where he broke the silence by letting go of a harsh outburst against the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Daniele Dal Moro is not there and on Instagram he let himself go to an outburst regarding the disqualification which he suffered last Friday. Recall that the authors of the reality of Big Brother VIP have decided to disqualify the former tronista of Men and women following some attitudes considered disrespectful towards Oriana Marzoli.

Over the last few hours, the former Vippone has broken the silence and revealed some background on the reality show through his Instagram page. In detail, Daniele Dal Moro he confessed that tonight he will not be present in the studio, then launching a series of accusations on the reality show.

These were hers words regarding this much talked about situation:

I was supposed to be in the studio on Monday. This thing was not possible for the new provisions, only a video contribution as for Edoardo. The difference is that Edoardo was not picked up during the week as a fugitive.

And, continuing, the former tronista of Men and women he then added:

I refused to send them any kind of video content for them to manipulate as they please. Unfortunately, at the moment my hands are tied due to contractual issues, but in due course I will tell the whole truth about the Big Brother of children and stepchildren. This is a promise.

After the words written by Daniele Dal Moro, Alfonso Signorini remained silent and did not reply to the accusations made by the former tronista. We just have to wait for tonight’s episode to find out if the conductor will respond to what was revealed by the now ex gieffino.