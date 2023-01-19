Dana Saber, who returned to her home in Milan after being eliminated from the program, says she is happy to have been able to sleep alone, without “those bums” and to have been able to take a shower “all naked”.



The model of Moroccan origins, Dan Saberduring the last episode of Big Brother VIP she was eliminated from the reality show. When Alfonso Signorini announced the result of the televoting, all the other Vipponi cheered, happy that Nicole Murgia had been saved.

Dan Saber, faced with this attitude, did not bat an eye. The former gieffina was accompanied by Nikita Pelizon and Antonella Fiordelisi at the red door of the Casa di Cinecittà.

Antonella Fiordelisi, however, in the face of the behavior of the roommates she could not help herself. In fact, she said:

They made a bad impression, not even in the stadium do they celebrate like that. I’m shocked, I’m sorry for Dana that she has to go through this evil.

However, we know that Dan Saber, since his entry into the House, has generated quarrels and discussions. Not surprisingly, no gieffino has been sorry for the elimination of the model.

Gf Vip: Dana Saber is happy to be back at her home in Milan

Anyway, now Dan Saber is located in his home in Milan. The model of Moroccan origins wasted no time and immediately reopened her accounts on social networks. In particular, harshly one Instagram story said:

I wanted to thank you for having supported and sustained me, I’m finally in Milan and I was able to take a shower completely naked, sleep in my bed without chaos, calm, and above all without those bums.

So, Dan Saber she clearly said happy to be back home. In particular, the model was happy for having finally taken a shower “all naked” and having slept peacefully, without “those bums” of his former roommates.

Moreover, Dan he also answered questions from the most curious followers about the other competitors of the Big Brother VIP. For example, when she was asked who was the fakest competitor of the House, the model replied “Disonestini” and then added:

I’d do first to answer the question of who I liked.

Or, to the question “How dirty was Oriana?” Dan he replied with the feces emoticon.