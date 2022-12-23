Dan Saber is a new entrant to the Big Brother VIP and it’s already starting to get talked about. Over the last few hours, in fact, the name of Vippona has been occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to what has emerged, it seems that the new contestant of the reality show has uttered a shocking sentence about Putin. Let’s find out together what she said.

Since her entry into the most spied on house in Italy, Dana Saber has been talked about. Undoubtedly the entrance of the Vippona destabilized the balance between the various competitors, since the model immediately found herself at the center of numerous discussions.

In these last few hours Dana Saber has found herself in the eye of the storm, since she uttered a sentence on Putin which has certainly not gone unnoticed. While they were conserving on the various politicians and various heads of state, the model wanted to express her thoughts on Vladimir Putin.

These were his words about it:

Putin is my favorite, I love him! He is my ideal man!

Following the sentence pronounced by the Vippona, the web immediately lashed out at her. In fact, everyone hopes that Dana’s words refer to man’s aesthetics and not to his way of being.

Dana uttered the phrase that shocked everyone during a conversation in the garden with Attilio Romita. In detail, the Journalist he was talking to the model and told her that he had had the opportunity to interview several heads of state during his career. Among the many, in fact, Vladimir Putin.

At the time of the conversation he was also present Sarah Altobello who, regarding the preference of the various heads of state, declared: