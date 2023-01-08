The competitor of this seventh edition of Big Brother Vip, Dana Saber, has been the center of various controversies in the last period. However, the situation for the Moroccan model would have become so serious as to push her to the decision to leave the House.

The last period has seen Dan Sabermodel of Moroccan origins and now contestant of this seventh edition of Big Brother VIPat the center of many controversies. In particular, after the hard fight with Sofia Giaele De Donà and Edoardo Donnamaria, Dan she drew attention to herself for showing up at the room of Daniele Dal Moro no shirt and no bra.

Clearly, this action immediately aroused the singer’s anger Wilma Goichwho told her the morning after the incident:

I don’t like being fooled by anyone. After we invited you to sleep in the house, did you find it nice to go to sleep naked?

Then the model tried to explain the reasons for her gesture, saying:

I didn’t go to bed naked, that’s not true, absolutely not.

At that point, Wilma he retorted:

But why not, Daniele fucking told me.

Dan however, she continued to deny that she had deliberately gone to the room of Daniel naked, saying she only stripped because she was hot.

Gf Vip, Dana Saber screams and cries: “I want to leave, I’m not well”

Dan Sabertherefore, is one of the most talked about competitors of this seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. However, the Moroccan-born model can’t take it anymore, she’s reached the limit. In fact, after having found herself at the center of numerous discussions and controversies with the other Vipponi (in particular, after the episode in which she involved Daniele Dal Moro), a video appeared on Twitter that left everyone speechless.

It appears in this video Dan Saber in tears, during a moment of despair, screaming these words:

I want to leave, I’m not well!

The model was immediately called into the confessional. However, we do not know what could have caused such a strong malaise as to push the vippona to want to leave the house of Big Brother VIP. At the moment no official communications have arrived, but surely, during tomorrow’s episode, Monday 9 January 2023, the public will know the decision of Dan.

#Vip #Dana #Saber #anymore #fine #leaving