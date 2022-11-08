Over the last few hours Cristina Quaranta and Soleil Sorge ended up at the center of the gossip column. The two former gieffines, in fact, became the protagonist of a dispute that is making the main gossip newspapers talk a lot. Following some words spoken by Soleil Sorge, Cristina Quaranta went on a rampage and exploded against the former gieffina.

Cristina Quaranta and Soleil Sorge they argued. During the GF Vip PartySoleil indulged in some confessions about the former competitor of the last edition of Big Brother Vip. The words of her, however, are not at all liked by the Quarante who went on a rampage hurling against the presenter of the format.

There quarrel it began when Soleil Sorge confessed that he did not like some words that the former protagonist of It is not Rai has pronounced on his behalf, especially regarding the relationship with Miriana Trevisan. This is what the former gieffina stated:

We assume that last year the Big Brother I have never seen him but I knew that Miriana Trevisan had been operated on the uterus. So to a 50-year-old woman like her and in menopause, telling another person “You are menstruating, you’re hysterical because you have your things” in my opinion was not nice. The second day I was at home I was asked this and I replied: “If you had told me I would have drowned her”. But it is obvious that “I would have drowned her” was not in the true sense of the word.

At this point, Soleil’s response was not long in coming, and he replied to the former protagonist of It is not Rai with these words:

When I heard those words, luckily I was able to understand that it was an unhappy joke, just as unhappy as my joke about Miriana. Although she was in no way directed at her operation. This is why I want to ask you another question: often you find yourself commenting on things that you don’t even notice the context, so I was wondering, after you left the Gf we heard you make a different joke than mine that was not turned to Miriana’s illness, you laughed at Carolina Marconi. Laughing at it you said: “she is being cured of cancer and therefore she is angry”….

Soleil’s words did not please him at all Cristina who hurled herself against Soleil going into a rage: