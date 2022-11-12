The Covid entered the house of the Big Brother Vip. A few hours ago, through a press release, the production of the reality show gave the news of the positivity of four competitors. These are Patrizia Rossetti, Luca Onestini, Charlie Gnocchi and Attilio Romita. Currently the positive Vippons have left the house and have been isolated. As for the other competitors, however, the production is carrying out further checks.

These were the words with which the authors of the Big Brother Vip have made news of the positivity of the four competitors:

Following medical checks, Patrizia Rossetti tested positive for Covid-19. It was therefore necessary to test the other competitors and the results have unfortunately highlighted, at the moment, three other cases of positivity.

And, continuing, the press release in shape:

Luca Onestini, Charlie Gnocchi, Attilio Romita who are all in good condition and have been isolated leaving the house temporarily, waiting to be able to return as soon as possible. The production is carrying out all the necessary checks on the cast and the situation is constantly monitoring.

The press release then informs that all the competitors have been informed of the positive condition of the companions and have been asked to alert in case of symptoms suspicious.

These are the words with which the press release:

In the meantime, competitors have been asked to update their production on the occurrence of any symptoms. The televoting involving competitors Patrizia Rossetti, Charlie Gnocchi, Wilma Goich and George Ciupilan was canceled.

Finally, we inform you that:

Users who cast their vote via text message in the canceled session will be refunded.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out news about this story that is causing a stir. More will surely follow updates about the conditions of the positives and all the other competitors of the Big Brother Vip.