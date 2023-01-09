The former gieffina has returned from the house to declare herself to a Vippone: that’s who we’re talking about

Clarissa Selassie was undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of the last edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the name of the former gieffine has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that Clarissa has reached the outside of the Cinecittà house to declare herself to a Vippone. Let’s find out who it is together.

To the Big Brother VIP the twists are never lacking. In these hours, the news of the gesture that Clarissa Selassie made towards a Vippone is circulating. We are talking about Andrea Maestrelligieffino with whom Clarissa would have fallen in love.

According to rumors, it seems that the former competitor of Big Brother VIP has reached the outside of the most spied on house in Italy and, armed with megaphonehe confessed:

Andrea I’m crazy about you, I’ll wait for you outside and sizzle with these lemons.

At the moment we do not know whether or not the person concerned heard the words spoken by theformer gieffina. We just have to wait for tonight’s episode to find out if Alfonso Signorini will deal with this much-talked-about affair these days.

GF VipClarissa Selassie’s confession about Andrea Maestrelli

It’s not the first time that Clarissa has shown her interest in the gieffino. In a recent interview with the ‘Biccy’ portal, the person concerned said:

We had known each other for a long time, he went to school with Lulu. We had never calculated on each other, even out of shyness. But I declared myself, he is a very good boy and he is really good. I told him ‘Andre when you go out I’ll take you home and you’re mine’. So that’s why I yelled. Many have confused me with Lulu, but it wasn’t her, it was I who cried out for Andrea.

What will he think Andrew on Clarissa Selassie’s statement? We just have to find out.