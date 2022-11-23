After the news of future orange blossoms, the names of Cecilia Rodríguez and Ignazio Moser have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In an interview with the weekly ‘Chi’, the couple commented on the presence of Antonino Spinalbese, formerly of Belen Rodriguez, inside the most spied on house in Italy.

Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignazio Moser have released some statements regarding the presence of Antonino Spinalbese in the house of Big Brother VIP. Even if the couple didn’t say much, the words of the two ex gieffins on Belen Rodriguez’s ex partner said a lot. Let’s find out together what they said.

This is what is reported to the weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini by Cecilia Rodriguez on father of little Luna Mari:

Sometimes I would ask him: ‘But why are you saying these things?’. He has thrown himself into a whole new world for him.

As for Ignazio Moser, however, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he said:

It is spontaneous and amazes you for better or for worse. Sometimes you say ‘how sweet, what a good boy’ other times ‘but where has he been so far?’

As for the comparison that Antonino Spinalbese made between her and Oriana MarzoliCecilia Rodriguez replied:

But at least he said Belen.

Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignazio Moser are getting married: here’s who will be the witnesses

The news of the gossip is making the rounds Orange flowers between Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignazio Moser. According to what was revealed by the two, the couple has decided to get married. At the moment the date of the wedding would not yet be known even if it seems that Cecilia and Ignazio have chosen it location.

According to their words, the couple wishes to get married at Trent, where Ignazio’s family has a winery. In light of this I’m looking for one church completely immersed in nature.