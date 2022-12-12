Sarah Altobello fell ill during the night: a doctor was forced to intervene
Inside the house of GF Vip the twists are never lacking. Without a doubt, this was a busy night that put all the Vipponi to the test. In fact, a competitor felt a serious illness during the night, for this reason a doctor was forced to intervene. Let’s find out together what happened.
This night in the house of Big Brother VIP everything happened. Sarah Altobello he experienced an illness that required the intervention of a doctor. In detail, the gieffina began to be afraid when she discovered that she could no longer move.
Following what happened a doctor was forced to enter the house. After the intervention of the rescuers, Oriana Marzoli confessed that Sarah Altobello also experienced the same problem another evening, although not so serious. These were the words Sarah addressed to her fellow adventurers during the sickness:
Ouch, ouch… Call someone, Albe, help me. I can’t move, I’m terrible. She cracked, I can’t move my ribs […] F***, I broke something.
Following the illness that struck the Vippona during the night, the direction decided to restore the situation by calling in a doctor.
GF VipOriana Marzoli and the shocking revelation about Antonino Spinalbese
Tonight, however, another event shook the most spied on house in Italy. This is the shocking revelation of Oriana Marzoli. In fact, the gieffina told Daniele Dal Moro that Antonino Spinalbese would have asked her to tell a lie. In this regard, these were her words:
I feel bad because I didn’t want to argue with you, I swear. I liked you! I swear by my mom. I had just been in and out of a crappy situation. I know you resented it when I told you that if I approached you it was only to annoy him. But you don’t know the truth. Antonino asked me to tell you that I had approached you to make him jealous. Sarah and Luciano know it. And in fact for this reason that Luciano called him puppeteer. And then when he shows your emotions you are beautiful! I’m too happy to have clarified with you. I don’t know why but when you’re near me… I like you very much. You thought I hated you, didn’t you!”
