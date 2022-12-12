Inside the house of GF Vip the twists are never lacking. Without a doubt, this was a busy night that put all the Vipponi to the test. In fact, a competitor felt a serious illness during the night, for this reason a doctor was forced to intervene. Let’s find out together what happened.

This night in the house of Big Brother VIP everything happened. Sarah Altobello he experienced an illness that required the intervention of a doctor. In detail, the gieffina began to be afraid when she discovered that she could no longer move.

Following what happened a doctor was forced to enter the house. After the intervention of the rescuers, Oriana Marzoli confessed that Sarah Altobello also experienced the same problem another evening, although not so serious. These were the words Sarah addressed to her fellow adventurers during the sickness:

Ouch, ouch… Call someone, Albe, help me. I can’t move, I’m terrible. She cracked, I can’t move my ribs […] F***, I broke something.

Following the illness that struck the Vippona during the night, the direction decided to restore the situation by calling in a doctor.

GF VipOriana Marzoli and the shocking revelation about Antonino Spinalbese

Tonight, however, another event shook the most spied on house in Italy. This is the shocking revelation of Oriana Marzoli. In fact, the gieffina told Daniele Dal Moro that Antonino Spinalbese would have asked her to tell a lie. In this regard, these were her words: