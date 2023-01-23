These are the words of the former gieffino: “He has 76 complaints and they have asked for expulsion”

Oriana Marzoli is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the Venezuelan model and influencer has returned to being talked about due to some statements made by the gossip expert Biagio D’Anelli. Let’s find out together what the ex gieffino said.

During a live Instagram Biagio D’Anelli he let himself go to some revelations about Oriana Marzoli that have not gone unnoticed by lovers of Big Brother VIP. In detail, the gossip expert revealed that gieffina would have to pay 76 complaints in Chile.

In this regard, these were the words of the former competitor of Big Brother VIP:

In Chile you behaved in a shameful, disgusting way. So much so that it’s bad to repeat it to a black girl, but she called her “Monkey, baboon” and they came to her hands. She pretty much she’s had complaints. There are blogs where they state that you have had 78/79 complaints.

And, continuing his revelation on Oriana Marzoli, Biagio D’Anelli added:

No, I’ve investigated, there are 76 of them. In fact, the nation of Chile, and all the users who followed that reality show, have asked for expulsion from Chile. In fact, she ran away from that nation there.

Despite the alleged complaints against him, it must be said that the person concerned won one of the reality Chileans that she attended a few years ago with her ex-boyfriend. Therefore, despite her alleged behavior, the Chilean public has nevertheless decided to consecrate her as winner.

We just have to wait for tonight’s episode to find out if the host Alfonso Signorini will inform the person concerned about the gossip that has been circulating about her these past few days. How will Oriana take the rumors? We just have to find out.