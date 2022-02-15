Barù in recent weeks he has been one of the leading protagonists of this edition of GF Vip thanks to his way of doing things and his irony. Costantino della Gherardesca’s nephew continues his journey inside the house together with his adventure companion Davide Silvestri.

The two gieffini in the last few hours have again become protagonists for some statements said against Soleil Rises. In fact, both have noticed the competitor’s attitudes that are disrespectful towards others but above all towards herself.

I’ve been inside the house for months Big Brother Vip chaos reigns due to the great disorder and filth both general and personal. Several times the competitors have been reprimanded and punished by the editorial staff but this does not seem enough to make the house shine between order and harmony.

Over the last few days, it is Barù together with Davide Silvestri who have spent negative words about personal and house cleaning. In fact, Constantine’s nephew revealed what to say about him, Soleil Sorge is a dirty person.

GF Vip, Barù to Davide Silvestri: “Soleil is a dirty person”

Yesterday it was Davide himself who confessed to his great friend how much the gieffina is a very messy person. In fact, Silvestri has been sharing her room with her for several months, explaining to Barù how uncoordinated she is in her movements and when she does not care about her personal police.

During a long chat it is he who confesses to Barù some negative sides of the former suitor of Men and Women. “Soleil leaves the door open for you, mamma mia is really uncoordinated, it makes a mess. She doesn’t know how to go out and close the door “ explains Silvestri.

A succession of unexpected statements also by Barù who has repeatedly underlined: “It is really dirtya dirty woman “. These statements left Davide very surprised but unfortunately they are not the only ones against Soleil Sorge.

A harsh and direct criticism of the competitor was also Delia Duran who, in a moment of tranquility, had told Miriana when Soleil did not pay attention to cleanliness. In fact, the South American model, with a horrified air, revealed to Trevisan what she had seen in the previous days.

“I found everything dirty. Guess who’s been to the bathroom before? Yes, you thought well, she went to the Sole bathroom, then she went out and she didn’t clean anything. No, it wasn’t Giucas, I saw her going out. I swear it’s dirty, he left everything, even the hair in the cup all disgusting. God is that woman dirty “ Delia explains talking to Miriana.