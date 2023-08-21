Barustage name of Gherardo Gaetani from L’Aquila d’Aragona, was one of the undisputed protagonists of the sixth edition of Big Brother VIP. Inside the most spied on house in Italy, the chef made a lot of talk about himself especially for the liaison born with Jessica Selassié. Over the last few hours, the name of the former gieffino has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers: let’s find out why together.

Barù, stage name of Gherardo Gaetani of L’Aquila d’Aragona and nephew of Costantino della Gherardesca, he made himself known to the small screen audience thanks to his participation in Beijing Express and al Big Brother VIP.

As already mentioned, inside the most spied on house in Italy the chef made a lot of talk about himself for the special close bond with Jessica Selassie. Today nothing is known about the story lived by the two ex gieffini, even if Barù and Jessica would have decided to close shortly after the end of the reality show.

GF VipBarù ready to return to TV: here’s where to see it

After a long absence, the former contestant of the Big Brother VIP is ready to return to the small screen with a plan all his. In this regard, it must be said that last year Gherardo Gaetani from L’Aquila d’Aragona started arestaurant business which later became a program on ‘Food Network’.

For those who don’t know, the former gieffino is back on the air on channel 33 where he is the protagonist of Embers by Barù – BEACH EDITION. In detail, the chef will host six episodes of the program on the well-known channel dedicated exclusively to the Warner Bros Discovery kitchen. A great return to Barù that fans have been anxiously awaiting for some time after his adventure inside the house of Big Brother VIP.