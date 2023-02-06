Edoardo Donnamaria and Antonella Fiordelisi are undoubtedly the most talked about competitors of this edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the past few hours Barbara Palombelli he wanted to have his say on the story that the two gieffinos are living inside the most spied on house in Italy. In expressing the thought of her, the presenter of Forums he would also have thrown a dig at Sonia Bruganelli which did not go unnoticed.

Barbara Palombelli broke the silence and decided to have her say on the love story of Edoardo Donnamaria and Antonella Fiordelisi. The journalist and presenter commented on the path that the young face of Forums he is doing inside the most spied on house in Italy, also focusing on his love with Antonella.

These are the words with which Barbara Palombelli commented on it:

Yes I saw and I’m happy for him. I meant that the success of Edoardo Donnamaria al Big Brother VIP it is due to the very long apprenticeship he has made here with us at Forums. Because he has managed in these weeks, indeed, now months of reality TV, to give every time, to split the hair into four parts, then into fourteen, then into twenty-five. Which is what we do about love relationships.

And, continuing, the hostess of Forums he added:

He to Forums he has learned so well, that he is living a love affair that every day involves a fight and would result in a sentence.

Many have seen Barbara Palombelli’s words as one dig to the columnist Sonia Bruganelli. Despite this, some think that the sentences spoken by the journalist have nothing to do with the columnist of Big Brother VIP.

It seems that Edoardo Donnamariaonce his experience in the most spied on house in Italy is over, is ready to return to the studio of Forums where it all began and where everyone is waiting for him with open arms.