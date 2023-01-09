Antonino Spinalbese, competitor of this seventh edition of Big Brother Vip, is still hospitalized in the Padeia hospital in Rome. Indeed, he will not return to the Casa di Cinecittà for some time yet due to his health conditions.

The competitor, before temporarily leaving the program, had revealed to the other housemates that he had undergone some blood tests. All this because she wasn’t feeling very well and complained of various annoyances.

The reasons for the recoveryHowever, they have never been explained exactly. We just know that Antonino Spinalbese suffer from one pancreatic autoimmune disease which would force him to periodic and constant checks.

Antoninus he left the reality show on New Year’s Eve and hasn’t been back since. During last Monday’s live broadcast, January 3, 2023, he connected from his hospital room and tried to reassure everyone that he is fine. In fact, these were his words:

I’m fine, I’ll be back soon.

However, it doesn’t look like that Antonino Spinalbese you’re so fine. In fact, the return of him inside the House of Big Brother VIP it won’t even happen during tonight’s episode.

However, Federica Panicucciin Mattino Cinque reassured his viewers by saying:

However the his return not is scheduled for this evening. In fact, the presenter added:

There will be a connection with Antonino, he is much better and will soon return to the house of Big Brother Vip.

Therefore, there is still no certain news regarding the return of Antonino Spinalbese in the House of Big Brother VIP. To find out more, we can do nothing but wait for the vippone connection with Alfonso Signorini and the other competitors, scheduled for tonight.