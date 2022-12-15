Gf Vip, Attilio’s sensational revelation on Ginevra Lamborghini: here’s what he said

Antonino Spinalbese has discovered that Ginevra Lamborghini is not single. Elettra’s sister is in fact engaged with Edoardo Casella, the “scucugnu” that she met shortly before the reality show began.

After the disqualification, the singer made it clear to the hair stylist that she had released herself sentimentally, and to the repeated questions “Did you leave yourself?” she never wanted to answer or deny. Suspicion of viewers is that Lamborghini is hiding the details of her private life in order not to drop the Gin-Tonic ship. Now, however, Attilio Romita may have framed her by revealing the truth to Antoninus.

The revelation of Attilio Romita

Antonino Spinalbese on the veranda with Attilio Romita discovered that Ginevra Lamborghini is not single, as she was leading him to believe. There was talk of their relationship and when he explained that “If she had entered as a girlfriend, I would not have gained so much confidence because I would have put myself in the shoes of the boyfriend”, the journalist revealed the truth to him.

“That thing that was born before Big Brother Vip said it exists, I asked her “And Antonino?”. She said “It’s fine with him as he is,” said Attilio Romita to Antonino. “Actually, it’s mature to think like this”, was the comment of the gieffino, before he slipped into a thoughtful and perplexed pout. “He made me understand that she is torn between the two,” concluded Romita.

Antonino Spinalbese had already suspected something, he told Attilio Romita and Antonella Fiordelisi: “Yesterday I asked him if it was my fault, I didn’t understand if he understood but he told me” no you weren’t the cause “. Today when I said you broke up, she said “no, don’t ..” and I continued with the speech”.

While Antonino was still with Attilio Romita, Giaele De Donà called him aside: “I was disappointed that you would have gone away without saying goodbye,” she said, referring to the scene from the last episode between him and Geneva.

The two talked about the matter, stressing how important one is to the other and that if they were to separate, there should be a warm greeting. Then Spinalbese invited De Donà to look at him and, covering her mouth, he whispered something to her, then: “Don’t say anything, don’t ask questions”. In all likelihood she may have revealed her discovery about Ginevra Lamborghini that would have particularly shaken him. In fact, after him he would be isolated from the rest of the group for a few minutes.

Just last night Antonino Spinalbese let himself go in a statement on Geneva. With her present, while talking to Wilma he confessed: “It excites me that you don’t ca * hi, that you don’t listen to me, you don’t consider me, I call her and she says I have to do something else. She teases me, makes me smile. And boring as she may be, if Guinevere wants to do this for the next 4 or 5 years, I’ll do that for the next 4 or 5 years too. It’s not like we’re 60.”