David Donadei is undoubtedly one of the competitors of Big Brother VIP most talked about in recent days. After the rumors of an alleged disqualification for the words addressed to Oriana Marzoli, the former tronista of Men and women has returned to the center of gossip for another matter. Let’s find out together what it is.

By now there would seem to be no more doubts: Davide Donadei has betrayed Clare Rabbi. The gossip in question had already been circulating for a couple of months and today the confirmation seems to have arrived. Ariadne Gianfelici in fact, she admitted that Davide Donadei would have betrayed the ex Chiara Rabbi with her.

This was the revelation of the former student of Friends of Maria De Filippi about the competitor of the Big Brother VIP:

I’ve been accused many times of saying shit just to hype. If I wanted to make hype I would have immediately published Davide’s screens. The moment I go home I see a rose … the doubt was there. He tells me it was Chiara’s, there was a note attached. I look at this note and I say “you are still together”. Among other things, she told me that on the 23rd she would go to get her things and that only her mother would be waiting for her at home.

And, continuing, Ariadne Gianfelici spoke of the first meeting with Davide Donadei:

I did a season in Gallipoli and I met Davide there. He told me ‘but are you the one from Friends?’, and I ‘and you are the one from Men and Women?’ and from there we started dating, he had told me that the story with Chiara was over because of too much jealousy of her. He told me these things the same evening we met. But I eventually found out they were still together.

Moving forward, the former protagonist of Friends He admitted:

A person like David lives in lies and in the dark, I don’t believe anything he says. Also the fact that he entered Big Brother whispering in Oriana’s ear ‘live you are even sexier’, that is, he is a f ** a dead. Why did I reveal the truth to Chiara? For female solidarity.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Alfonso Signorini he will decide to reveal what words Chiara Gianfelici has spent towards Davide Donadei.