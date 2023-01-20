Antonino Spinalbese, in a discussion with Oriana inside the house of Big Brother Vip, confessed that he even thought of denouncing her. Between the two there was a passion that lasted like a flash in the pan in the reality show, but Oriana let herself go to statements that she perhaps could have avoided!

Antonino Spinalbese he confessed that he even thought about taking legal action inside the house of Big Brother VIP. How come? The intent of her was related to what happened with Oriana. Between the two there was a passion – to tell the truth that lasted a few days – which then left aftermath especially for the Spanish influencer.

Particularly, Oriana Marzoli had threatened to reveal details that Antonino Spinalbese had revealed to her about his ex-girlfriend, Belen Rodríguez. And today this situation has come to light again the moment Oriana he asked Antoninus to do her hair: the ex hair-stylist’s response was categorical!

GF Vip: Antonino’s revelation

Antonino Spinalbese he had no intention of dedicating himself to the hairdressing of Oriana: “I wanted denounce you and do you think I’ll do your hair?” said the ex hair-stylist. Claiming that you are an honest person, that you always say what you think, Antoninus he specified that, given what had happened with Oriana, she could never act like it was nothing.

And the moment Oriana he tried to make hypotheses – to understand what he was referring to Antonino Spinalbese – the former hair stylist was even clearer. No reference to the passion that exploded and then died between them: “Forget the game of the GF, if you create me or you intend to create me a problem between me and a person, you don’t go forward with me”.

Oriana continued not to understand, asking for Antoninus if he was referring to Jael. And so, the former hair stylist, without mentioning Belen, hinted that the problem it was precisely the revelations about the Argentine showgirl that made him think about the complaint: “But what a Geneva, no! You’re so smart, can’t you get it?”