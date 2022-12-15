GF Vip, Antonino Spinalbese will leave the house. The reason leaves fans perplexed

It's official. Antonino Spinalbese will leave the House of Big Brother Vip. Already last week, the hair stylist would have spoken again about his cyst to the other tenants, telling them where to temporarily leave the program. In the event that he has to be operated on, he will also have to follow a five-day quarantine period.

During the night, in the garden, Spinalbese confirmed that he will soon have to go out: “If we get there at Christmas? Yes, but I have to do that little thing first that I’m going out for. The operation? Em yes and…”. Then, however, the director detached the shot on him, as if in fact his departure should remain, at least for a while longer, a secret.

Of course if, as explained by Antonino, he could be absent before Christmas, the communication of his, albeit temporary, abandonment should arrive in just a few days. But the haters have already started criticizing him.

For over three months, in fact, Spinalbese hasn’t seen his daughter Luna Marì, from his relationship with Belen Rodriguez. There are those who have reproached him, therefore, for wanting to go out for the surgery and not for her daughter. According to those who attack him, he should have asked to go out to spend Christmas with the little girl, as Elisabetta Gregoraci did years ago, who left the most spied on house in Italy to spend the holidays with her Nathan Falco.