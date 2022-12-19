The gieffino asked the faithful viewers of the program to let him out of the most spied on house in Italy: his words

Antonino Spinalbese is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother VIP. In the last few hours, the name of Belen Rodriguez’s ex-partner is occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers due to the appeal he made to the public. According to his words, in fact, Antonino Spinalbese wants to leave the house of GF Vip.

After more than three months of staying in the most spied on house in Italy, Antonino Spinalbese wants leave the game. It is he himself who launches an appeal to the faithful viewers of the program, to remove him from the reality show. This is the appeal that the hairstylist addressed to the Italian public:

Audience, please hate me. Yes in this televoting hate me. I really didn’t think I would last this long. Then I never went to televoting. Only once but it was for the favourite. But I had one satisfaction, Daniele who won against Donnamaria. Guys really hate me I ask you. There are six of us, maybe it’s difficult to go out but it would be wonderful. I’m freaking out after three months here.

How will the public take the words spoken by Belen Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend? We just have to wait for tonight’s episode to find out if the appeal of the hairstylist was welcomed by the faithful viewers of the Big Brother VIP.

GF VipAntonino Spinalbese talks about the relationship with Ginevra Lamborghini

The entry of Ginevra Lamborghini into the Cinecittà house as a guest has somehow destabilized the balance present in the house. Everyone could not help but notice the special relationship born between the singer and Antonino Spinalbese himself. About the special friendship born with Ginevra, the hairstylist declared that a harmony was born with her that until now had never existed with anyone else.

In this regard, these were his words: