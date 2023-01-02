It seems that the hairstylist has left the house to undergo some updates

Inside the house of Big Brother VIP the twists are never lacking. In the course of the last few hours, news has been circulating that has attracted the attention of the most loyal viewers of the program. According to what has emerged, it seems that Antonino Spinalbese has momentarily abandoned the most spied on house in Italy. Let’s find out why together.

Over the last few hours, the name of Antonino Spinalbese has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to what emerged from the latest rumors, it seems that the former partner of Belen Rodríguez was forced to temporarily leave the Cinecittà house to undergo some investigations.

For some time now there had been rumors of a possible exit of Antonino Spinalbese from the house of Big Brother VIP. Although the rumors in circulation have never been confirmed, in the last few hours it now seems to have arrived official statement. This is what was declared by the production of the reality show:

Antonino Spinalbese has temporarily left the Casa del Big Brother VIP to undergo medical tests.

Needless to say, the news in question has attracted the attention of all gossip lovers. There were many who thought that the hairstylist left the house to spend the beginning of the new year in the company of Luna Mari.

The gossip expert took care of providing clarifications on this much-talked-about affair by the main gossip newspapers Alexander Rosica. The man shared a note on his social page to better explain the matter. These were his words about it:

Antonino has not seen his daughter in any way cannot have contact with friends and family. You only heard people close to him on the phone. Antonino will soon return to the house of Big Brother VIP.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be more updates regarding the exit of Antonino Spinalbese from the house of Big Brother VIP.