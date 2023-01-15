After two weeks of absence, Antonino Spinalbese returned to the house of Big Brother Vip yesterday afternoon. Officially released to undergo surgery, Belen Rodriguez’s ex-partner remained out of the reality show for many days and his return has already aroused numerous controversies.

In the last period there had been several rumors about Antonino Spinalbesewho allegedly made a record-breaking request to the GF Vip for return to the house: the former hair-stylist would have asked for 20,000 euros a week to re-enter the reality show (compared to the 7/8,000 received up to now). Hers His entrance to the GF Vip, however, it is already causing discussion and not a little!

GF Vip: where was Antonino Spinalbese?

On social media there are several doubts about the fact that Antonino Spinalbese has actually been in isolation during these two weeks spent outside the house of GF Vip. There’s a video by Belen, published just a few days ago, in which Luna Mari pronounce the word “Pope”, arousing some perplexity among the followers of the Argentine showgirl. Someone, in fact, hypothesized that Antonino was in the room!

It is no mystery that the former hair stylist missed his daughter very much and for this reason some viewers of the GF Vip have no difficulty believing that Antoninus have used this period to review Luna Mari. Not only that, just back in the house of GF Vipthe ex hair-stylist let himself go to some very particular revelations.

During a conversation with Edoardo Tavassi, Antonino he said to him: “You are great”, and then, lowering his voice, he confessed to him that he is in first place in all the rankings. From these first statements it seems that the former hair-stylist has had the opportunity to get well informed about what is happening outside the home of the GF Vip: a situation that is not exactly correct, which is giving birth to different controversy on the Web!