Vippone should return home after the operation: here are all the details

Antonino Spinalbese is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, however, a new gossip has been circulating around Belen Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend. According to what has emerged, it seems that the gieffino should soon leave the Cinecittà house due to an operation.

In the last few hours the name of Antonino Spinalbese is occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to the latest rumors, it seems that the former partner of Belen Rodríguez is ready to leave the most spied on house in Italy following some Health problems which forced Vippone to undergo a small operation.

Without a shadow of a doubt Antonino Spinalbese’s health problems represented a real one sudden for Alfonso Signorini and for all the authors of the Big Brother VIP. In fact, Vippone often becomes the protagonist of most of the dynamics that are created inside the Cinecittà house.

At the moment we do not know when Antonino will leave the reality. However, in the last few hours the rumor has been circulating that Belen Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend could come back into the game when he has recovered from the surgery he will have to undergo.

Health problems for Antonino Spinalbese, here’s what disease Vippone suffers from

A few months ago, as a guest of the Storie Italiane program hosted by Eleonora Daniele, Antonino Spinalbese revealed that he suffers from autoimmune disease. The discovery was made following some specific tests, after learning that he would become the father of little Luna Marì.

The hairstylist confessed to having lived through difficult times. In some periods, in fact, Antonino was fed through a drip, so as not to strain the pancreas. Later, however, Vippone managed to associate a specific diet with his problem.