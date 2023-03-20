From what came out of the house of Big Brother VIP Antonino Spinalbese is one of the most talked about characters from the gossip newspapers. In recent days, the former Vippone has been paparazzi in the company of a former Miss Italy. After the publication of the news, the reaction of Ginevra Lamborghini was not long in coming, who shared on her Instagram page some words of hers that certainly did not go unnoticed.

New love in the life of Antonino Spinalbese? In the last few hours, the gossip page ‘Whoopsee’ has managed to paparazzi the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP in the company of Carolina Stramare, former Miss Italy. According to what was revealed by the well-known portal, the two met during the fashion week in Milan and it seems they spent an evening together in a club in Milan.

After the publication of the news, the reaction of Ginevra Lamborghini was not long in coming. The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP in fact, he responded to the gossip starring Antonino Spinalbese with words that are making the rounds on the web.

In detail, Elettra Lamborghini’s sister shared a story on her Instagram page that would appear to be a real one dig addressed to the former partner of Belen Rodriguez. Ginevra Lamborghini has in fact shared a song entitled ‘I Don’t Need a Man’, or ‘I don’t need a man’.

At the moment Geneva has not exposed itself regarding the gossip it concerns Antonino Spinalbese but he preferred to remain silent, limiting himself to sharing this much-talked-about story on his Instagram page. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if love has really blossomed between the former Vippone and the former Miss Italy.