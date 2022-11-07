The gieffino reveals when it is over with the Argentine showgirl: his words

Antonino Spinalbese is without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of Big Brother Vip. Over the last few hours the hairstylist has become the protagonist of a confession about his ex-partner Belen Rodriguez. In detail, the gieffino revealed when he and the showgirl broke up.

In recent days, the name of Antonino Spinalbese has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to when it emerged, it seems that the gieffino let himself go to a confession about his ex, as well as the mother of his daughter Luna Marì, Belen Rodriguez.

During a chat with Alberto De Pisi and Oriana Marzoli, the gieffino indulged in a confession about his relationship with Belen. Without going into too much detail, the hairstylist revealed the period in which the story with the Argentine showgirl came to an end.

These were his words about it:

Oh well… Yes December!

Following the words of gieffino, Alberto De Pisi ironically commented on the story in this way:

We don’t give too many time references.

But Antonino Spinalbese did not show himself at all worried and he replied to gieffino in this way:

Oh well my love, but they are his problems not mine.

But that’s not all. In fact, according to what is emerging on the web, it seems that Antonino has talked about his former on several occasions.

Some users have in fact shared some video clips in which the gieffino and his friends seem to speak in code and with gestures, as if to hide something. Among the many phrases pronounced by Antonino, there is certainly one that has not gone unnoticed by the most loyal fans of the program:

I can’t say that I left it, because otherwise a mess happens.

How Belen Rodriguez will have taken the statements of his ex boyfriend? We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if new details will emerge on this story.